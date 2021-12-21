New mathematical model estimates impact of 3rd dose of omicron vaccine in UK

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Scientists warn that more ‘real world’ data are still needed for more concrete projections

The projections were made based on a mathematical model developed by scientists at the University of Imperial College London and, as they are based on limited information about the new strain, they still have a high degree of uncertainty.

The effectiveness of omicron vaccines should become clearer as more “real world” information is collected and made available to scientists and they are able to understand the level of disease severity caused by the new variant, something that is not yet completely known.

Even so, the experiment was considered important to the authors for reiterating the importance of immunization in the public health effort to contain the pandemic.

According to preliminary findings, the protection of a third dose would be slightly less than that of vaccines offered against previous versions of covid – still enough to keep many people out of the hospital.

Last Thursday (16/12), the United Kingdom reached a new record in its vaccination program, with 861,306 booster doses (“booster“) and third doses applied.

That means half of all UK adults have already received a booster, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Vaccines help teach the body to fight covid. The current versions in use, however, were not designed to combat the omicron variant, which has several mutations, many of them in the protein that the virus uses to connect to human cells, the so-called spike.

Thus, there is concern that the new variant could partially escape the immunization provided by the vaccines available today.

To get around the problem, people in the United Kingdom – and other countries – are being advised to receive a booster dose to increase levels of antibodies to fight the virus, the so-called “neutralizing antibodies”, those capable of preventing and neutralizing the virus binding to the human cell receptor.

Scientists point out, however, that the vaccine’s effectiveness “is also determined by binding antibodies, which prevent SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid) from entering cells, and by T-cells, which attack infected cells and help in the production of antibodies”, says the scientific journal Lancet.

The Imperial College preliminary study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, assumes only that there will be a decline in the effectiveness of the omicron vaccine.

With the booster dose, protection against serious omicron diseases would be 80% to 85.9%, compared to around 97% for Delta – the other currently dominant variant in the UK.

However, there are other parts of the immune system, such as T-cells, that can also fight covid. Modeling did not assess this impact.

“A remaining uncertainty is how severe the disease caused by the omicron variant is compared to the disease caused by previous variants”, adds Azra Ghani, one of those responsible for the study.

“Although it may take several weeks to fully understand this aspect, governments will now need to put plans in place to mitigate any potential impacts.”

“Our results demonstrate the importance of administering booster doses as part of a broader public health response.”

In the view of Clive Dix, former chairman of the UK Vaccine Task Force, “there is enormous uncertainty in these estimates, and we can only be sure about the impact of the omicron boosts when we have another month of real-world data. on admissions, patients in ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and deaths”.

“We still need to bring current and future vaccines around the world.”