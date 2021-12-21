New: PIX announces until international transaction in 2022

The Central Bank (BC) announced new operations for the PIX in 2022. Three news have already been announced:

Offline transactions (no internet required); International transactions; Automatic debit.

The PIX completed one year of operation in November and has become one of the main means of payment for Brazilians. This year, the tool has already received several new features such as the limit of value per transaction, PIX Saque and PIX Troco.

remember in one day

Although it is new, online banking has been gaining more space and credibility in the country. No wonder, according to the Central Bank, on December 10 the record of operations in a single day was broken, with 50.3 million transfers and instant payments.

During these little more than 365 days, at least R$ 550 billion in the month were handled, and 1.18 billion in transactions. The system is the third most used in the country, and is only behind the card and bank slips.

international transactions

BC’s intention is to take the PIX to areas that do not have internet access, with the tool offline, however, there is no information on how the technology will be used under these conditions.

International transactions, according to BC, aim to connect the PIX with payment methods outside Brazil, facilitating purchases abroad, for example.

According to the bank, the new tools should arrive in 2022.