New: PIX announces until international transaction in 2022

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on New: PIX announces until international transaction in 2022 3 Views

Image: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The Central Bank (BC) announced new operations for the PIX in 2022. Three news have already been announced:

  1. Offline transactions (no internet required);
  2. International transactions;
  3. Automatic debit.

The PIX completed one year of operation in November and has become one of the main means of payment for Brazilians. This year, the tool has already received several new features such as the limit of value per transaction, PIX Saque and PIX Troco.

remember in one day

Although it is new, online banking has been gaining more space and credibility in the country. No wonder, according to the Central Bank, on December 10 the record of operations in a single day was broken, with 50.3 million transfers and instant payments.

During these little more than 365 days, at least R$ 550 billion in the month were handled, and 1.18 billion in transactions. The system is the third most used in the country, and is only behind the card and bank slips.

international transactions

BC’s intention is to take the PIX to areas that do not have internet access, with the tool offline, however, there is no information on how the technology will be used under these conditions.

International transactions, according to BC, aim to connect the PIX with payment methods outside Brazil, facilitating purchases abroad, for example.

According to the bank, the new tools should arrive in 2022.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

