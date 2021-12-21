News about Nikão, Diego Costa and more: Corinthians news

Credit: José Manuel Idalgo/Corinthians Agency

Dispute by Nikão

Coming out of Atlético Paranaense, attacking midfielder Nikão has at least seven clubs interested in his football. In addition to two Arab football teams, the following teams want the player: Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo and Grêmio.

Diego Costa at Corinthians?

During the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday (20), former player Neto revealed that he had a conversation with Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro, where he was told that forward Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG , is in the sights of the São Paulo club for next year.

Proposals by Diego Costa

Speculated at Corinthians, the Atlético-MG forward continues to receive proposals from Arab football. THE fans.com he learned that Diego Costa turned down an offer to defend Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab. It is worth remembering that last week Al Nassr also tried to hire the 19 shirt.

Paulistão U-17 Champion

Corinthians was crowned the great champion of the São Paulo Sub-17 Championship this Monday (20). For this, Timão needed to match the opponent’s advantage, built in the first leg, and also by winning on penalties to secure the cup.

In a game played at Allianz Parque, Corinthians beat Palmeiras in normal time by 2-0 and took the decision to penalties, as Alviverde had won the first leg 3-1. In penalties, Timão scored 4 to 3 and won the Paulistão U-17.

