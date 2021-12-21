Nintendo advises new Switch owners to update their games and consoles as soon as possible

With the arrival of the vacation period corresponding to the year-end holidays, many people around the world, including students, employees or retirees, will be alive to dedicate themselves to their family and their hobbies, among them: video games. With the Nintendo Switch increasingly consolidating itself as one of the top 5 best-selling video games of all time, much of the platform’s installed base will be ready to take advantage of the console’s systems at some point during this period: whether through game servers or updates to the system itself. When this happens, of course, we can often see a series of problems on the server that can impact accessing and creating accounts in the eShop, finding partners for online gaming or even in various services provided by the platform, such as the Nintendo Switch Online.

The hybrid already has an installed base of over 90 million users.

Nintendo, anticipating the large number of consoles being shipped and booted for the first time in this period, started a small campaign to instruct parents and other consumers to avoid consuming data from servers at the same time, on a large scale.

After Nintendo’s Japanese customer service account starts the campaign, other regional accounts like Nintendo’s Nintendo Of America promoted messages in this regard, whether warning customers of the possibility of heavy traffic on the systems or recommending that they turn on and configure their systems before the opening of the presents.

have a new #NintendoSwitch for the holidays?

⁰

Whether it’s your first Nintendo Switch system or an additional one, here’s some info to help you out! https://t.co/Q41wci8K3V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 20, 2021

The biggest recommendation is that creating Nintendo accounts, pre-downloading eShop games, and joining the Parental Controls features and Nintendo Switch Online be done well in advance.

The company is expected to reinforce its services already knowing the greatest demand in the period, especially because they had some problems in 2020, but it is still worth preparing in advance, and ensuring that your dreamed Nintendo Switch can work for the newborns, just in case.

Source: Nintendo’s Official Twitter, Nintendo Life