No Return Home cut scene with Morgan, the daughter of Tony Stark

Lexi Rabe, who plays Morgan Stark in the movies, said the scene was removed in the final cut.

Spider-Man: No Return Home hit theaters this past week and has already become a blockbuster, as well as one of the most acclaimed films in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. In the film, Peter Parker asks for the help of Doctor Strange to make the world forget that your secret identity has been revealed. The two characters met in Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimatum – and it looks like the movie would bring another character that appeared in the 2019 movie: Morgan Stark, Tony Stark’s daughter with Pepper Potts.

The news was given by the actress herself Lexi Arab on your instagram (which is administered by your mother); according to the actress, she would appear in the film in some form, with her image being used – it could be in a photo or archival scene – but in the end, the scene was cut. In a teaser of her photos at the film’s premiere, she posted photos with Zendaya and Tom Holland, saying:

“I absolutely love this movie – even though my part (the studio asked to use my image) was cut – it was amazing to see everyone”

In the video itself, she said “Best night ever! I don’t care that my share was cut off. That movie was amazing.”

the last time we saw Morgan Stark in the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel was in Avengers: Endgame, with her talking to happy after Iron Man’s funeral. We don’t know if in the scene she would appear with Happy or with her mother, played by Gwenyth Paltrow – who made a guest appearance at the end of Spider-Man: Back Home.

What do you think would be the Morgan Stark scene that was cut? Be sure to comment!

