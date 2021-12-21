Novavax is the fifth covid-19 vaccine approved in Europe – 12/20/2021

The European Union will have one more vaccine — the fifth — in circulation in order to protect itself against the coronavirus. After Pfizer-BioNTech (USA/Germany), Moderna (USA), AstraZeneca (UK) and Johnson&Johnson (USA), Novavax, also from the USA, was approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) on Monday ( 20).

In a recent study, the company reported that the vaccine is 90.4% effective against covid-19 and that it is expected to start delivering the first batches to Europe in January. The European Union, which has been researching the effects and risks of Novavax since November, has already ordered around 200 million doses.

Novavax’s main difference to the other four already in circulation in the block is the fact that it is based on proteins, that is, it contains small protein particles produced in the laboratory of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus. As a result, the proteins act as neutralizing antibodies and thus block the virus.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are based on mRNA-messenger, that is, through a genetic process, they stimulate the body’s cells to fight the virus. AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson rely on non-replicating viral vector technology, meaning a “live virus” is injected in order to “teach” the body to defend itself.

Because of this, protein-based vaccines such as Novavax can make a big difference in the global vaccination campaign. From the way it’s produced to the logistics, it can be a real alternative for the most vulnerable nations – and also for anti-vaccination skeptics.

Protein vaccines have been used for decades to prevent and protect against diseases such as polio, tetanus, hepatitis-B or even influenza. In addition to being more than 90% effective against the coronavirus, Novavax may cause fewer side effects than already approved vaccines.

Protein-based vaccines can help improve the situation in poor countries because they are cheaper to produce and also easier to transport and store — at 2 to 8 °C — than mRNA vaccines, which need to be frozen. Therefore, protein-based vaccines could also be produced concurrently in the southern hemisphere.

Use already occurs in other countries

The development of a protein-based vaccine against the coronavirus took longer than others, but it had already gained approval in countries like Indonesia, where it was used as an emergency. In the UK, Canada and Australia, orders are still being reviewed.

Other vaccine makers such as Indian drugmaker Biological E and Chinese competitor Clover Biopharmaceuticals are also expected to submit similar applications to the European Union soon. In addition to these, the British-French Sanofi-GSK, the Canadian Medicago and the South Korean SK Bioscience also tend to file requests for approval.

However, protein-based vaccines are being developed in many countries. In Cuba, Russia and Taiwan, for example, they have been the focus of vaccination campaigns.

How are vaccines distinguished?

Protein-based vaccines, in the case of coronavirus, contain a small particle of the spike protein. The immune system reacts to proteins arising from the application of the vaccine. The immune response is usually quicker because, unlike other vaccines, the body does not have to produce the proteins.

Before mRNA vaccines were protagonists in the covid-19 pandemic, protein vaccines were considered an almost futuristic technology for the case of the current pandemic, according to Prof. Dr. Carlos Alberto Guzman, Head of the Department of Vacinology and Applied Microbiology at the Helmholtz Center.

“Protein-based vaccines are very well known, they are generally better tolerated, and there is no big doubt. One disadvantage is that they take longer to be produced than vector or mRNA vaccines,” says Guzman.

The delay is longer because it takes longer to integrate spike proteins into cells of microbes, mammals, insects or plants. However, once the necessary development and clinical trials are completed, these vaccines should be direct competitors of the vector and mRNA vaccines already in use.

Dual protection against SARS CoV-2 and influenza

An interesting fact about Novavax is that it is a combined vaccine, which would protect not only against the coronavirus, but also against the influenza virus (the seasonal flu). This would be quite news – and a rather effective strategy, as it would no longer be necessary to wait a certain period between the two vaccines. With just one dose, the patient would already be protected.

According to Guzman, “Novavax’s recent pre-analysis represents a breakthrough. It provides the first evidence that a coronavirus vaccine can be given simultaneously with a seasonal flu vaccine in two different arms without compromising its effectiveness.”

Leading role in the global vaccination campaign

While many European countries currently have their own concerns, given the sharp spike in coronavirus infection figures over the past two months, the bloc remains committed to the global response to the pandemic.

Germany, for example, has already donated 107 million doses of vaccines to the international vaccine platform Covax, which has so far provided donations to 144 countries and regions. The plan is to donate at least 175 million doses to emerging and developing countries, thus becoming the world’s second largest donor, according to Germany’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The European Union intends to donate at least 500 million doses, while the United States has already donated around 252 million. Together, the G7 countries want to provide at least 870 million doses by the end of 2022.

According to Novavax, 100 million doses of vaccines could be produced per month, at first, with the possibility of this number rising to 150 million.

“Many of our first doses will go to low- and middle-income countries, and that was our goal from the start,” said Stanley Erck, chief executive of Novavax.