Novavax Vaccine Approved by EU Regulatory Agency | Health

THE Novavax vaccine against Covid-19 has been approved this Monday (20) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The immunizing agent is the fifth to be recommended by the European Union (EU) to prevent adult patients against the coronavirus.

Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the commission that analyzed the request, said in Brussels that she hopes the immunizer “will be a strong incentive for those who are not vaccinated or those who have not yet been vaccinated.” The technology used by Novavax is more conventional than that used by other immunizers, which could reduce skepticism among those who resist the application of doses.

WHO approves India-made Novavax version for emergency use against Covid

To date, the EU has signed a contract to purchase up to 200 million doses of the vaccine, which the full schedule requires two doses. According to the American pharmacist, the immunizing agent had an efficacy of 90.4%. Novavax acknowledges, however, that it is testing against the omicron variant and that it works on a specific version against the strain.

Novavax’s technology has been tested and used for decades to vaccinate humans against diseases such as hepatitis B and whooping cough. There is also the advantage of not having to be stored at very low temperatures, which potentially gives it a logistical advantage over other vaccines, such as Pfizer’s.

What vaccine is this? Novavax

Cases of the omicron variant — first detected in South Africa — are multiplying. Although the new version of the virus has been detected in at least 89 countries, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that “2022 should be the year we end the pandemic”.

“If we want to end the pandemic next year, we must end inequality [de acesso às vacinas] ensuring that 70% of the population of all countries is vaccinated by the middle of next year”, defended Ghebreyesus.

According to international health authorities, omicron could become the dominant variant in mid-January in the European Union. In the UK, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, 12 people infected with omicron died and 104 were hospitalized.

In Germany, the expert group advising the government advocates further reductions in people-to-people contacts. According to Agence France Presse, the country intends to tighten sanitary restrictions in the New Year, with the closing of clubs.