Nubank bill discount: can I be able to pay less on my credit card bill?

Among all Brazilian citizens who have these financial products, it is common to use credit cards in order to make purchases of all types. This process reduces monthly debt amounts, making more expensive purchases less onerous. But, did you know that when you have little money and can pay more, you can guarantee a Nubank invoice discount? Find out more in the article this Monday (20) from Notícias Concursos.

How does the Nubank invoice discount work?

The function of the digital bank can predict the payment in installments, that is, the chances of early repayment of debts. In addition to paying the total before the scheduled time, the customer can also obtain Nubank invoice discount.

fintech confirms that its objective is to reduce transaction costs in the credit function. This is a great way to make up for the discount you didn’t get at the store because you didn’t pay in advance.

The more installments paid in advance, the greater the amount of exemption granted by the roxinha company. It’s also important to remember that when you expect to pay in installments, others will also charge you in advance. In other words, if you complete the payment of your debt in December, but advance the payment in installments, the final payment will be brought forward to November.

For the digital bank enrollment process, see the step-by-step:

Access the Nubank app (available for iOS and Android);

Click to buy in installments;

Click on “Expected plot” and “Continue”;

Then confirm the transaction by seeing the discount that was received.

It is possible to check more details of the transactions before confirming, which allows the customer to verify if it is really worth it. The more you buy in advance, the higher the Nubank invoice discount.

