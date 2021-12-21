Nubank gives increases and even doubles customer limit on Christmas Eve

Nubank is undoubtedly one of the best digital banks in Brazil. After all, it doesn’t charge an annual fee on your credit card and has a very easy-to-use application that already has several services. However, a negative point of Nubank is the difficulty in getting a good credit card limit; having seen the various reports of people earning only R$50 in cap or earning raises of only R$20 or less. However, this end of year this problem seems to be being resolved for many customers, as Nubank is increasing and even doubling limits a few days before Christmas.

Check out more details and the reports of customers who are gaining limit increases in the text below.

You’ll probably like it too:

Sicoob Card releases special limit for purchases in installments; see how it works

BOMB: change the limit on your own at C6 Bank, CDB Credit Card is back!

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank, joins Forbes’ list of billionaires after fintech’s IPO

Nubank releases increases and up to DOUBLE customer limit on Christmas Eve

On Twitter, you can find several reports of Nubank customers who gained limit raises today. Check out some of them below:

According to this client, Nubank increased their credit card limit by R$1,000.

and the nubank that out of nowhere increased my limit 1000 reais (????) — carol with c of horn (@reddefeated) December 20, 2021

These two customers, on the other hand, had their limits on the Nubank credit card DOUBLE.

nubank just doubled my limit hell I’m gonna kill myself — Isabella Phenomenon (@isaalves79) December 20, 2021

Nubank doubled my dnv limit, the urge to mess up is big — Marcos (@m_deimos_) December 20, 2021

This customer did not reveal how much the limit increase was, but he was still quite surprised.

Did NuBank set me more limits?! How? Was this still possible? let’s celebrate hehe — Skinny and bones 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Jailsom7) December 20, 2021

This other customer, I believe that the increase in the limit was made in order to encourage end-of-year purchases.

Live from SCD

Nubank raised my limit again near the cream and the turn kkkkkkk seems to be encouraging me to spend — samico (@fernandosamico) December 20, 2021

For this customer, the limit increase undoubtedly served to make him feel satisfied with Nubank again.

It was just me mentally complaining yesterday that Nubank raised my limit today, should I be scared??? Hahahaha — ed (@artofstngover) December 20, 2021

Unlike most Nubank customers, this customer doesn’t seem to mind the old R$50 limit as much.

out of nowhere nubank increasing my limit for the love of God ALREADY I miss when it was 50 reais — Mariana (@maarimodolo) December 20, 2021

Finally, this Nubank client had her limit quadrupled.

I promised myself to have more financial control and not spend so much on frivolous things. nubank just quadrupled my limit — vivi (@bocaderivotril) December 20, 2021

Nubank released mass limit increase for year-end purchases?

The increase in the limit on Nubank’s card is having such repercussions that the topic was even among the most talked about topics on Twitter this afternoon in relation to the technology.

We contacted Nubank’s press office, who sent us the note below on the matter. According to Nubank, the limit increase for several customers is not related to any special Christmas action, but there was a coincidence that the limit increase occurred for several customers a few days before Christmas.

At Nubank, we are always studying ways to make our customers’ experience even more complete. Therefore, we constantly analyze the usage profile of each client so that the limit is as adequate as possible, supporting our users in building a responsible relationship with their finances and the conscientious and responsible use of credit.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com