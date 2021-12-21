Nubank has a hangover and loses US$ 13.4 billion in 1 week after strong debut on the Stock Exchange – Economy

On December 9, the Nubank debuted in New York Stock Exchanges it’s from São Paulo with party, expectation and 15% high. Six days later, the Federal Reserve he announced that he had put more pressure on the brake on purchases of financial assets, one of the keys to his extensive monetary stimulus program, and signaled that he would raise interest rates in the US economy three times next year. These two factors produced a hangover that led the stock of fintech to close for the first time, this Monday, 20, below the price of its initial public offering (IPO, its acronym in English).

Since its peak on the 10th, Nubank shares have fallen 25%. With this downturn, the most valuable bank in the Latin America lost $13.4 billion (or R$70 billion) in market value in a few days. Behind the drop is the perception of reduced liquidity in international markets, while analysts begin to cover the neobank, indicating caution.

Rodrigo Crespi, analyst at Guide, recalls that the indication of several BCs, not just the American one, that they will increase interest rates tends to penalize technology companies. “With all the major markets announcing tightening measures from a monetary point of view, for a high-growth company the cost of funding is high.”

The mood of global investors already reflects this expectation. The withdrawal of stimuli by the BC of USA, accompanied by interest rate hikes, tends to drain liquidity from the capital markets, which hurts high-growth companies like Nubank.

This type of company often needs new capital because it usually operates in the red, meaning it doesn’t generate all the cash it needs to grow. Nubank, on a consolidated basis, still loses, in a choice that favors growth, according to its founders.

Nubank’s disputed IPO partly explains the rise the share took in its early days. At times like these, the stock tends to be disputed, in the first sessions, by investors who were left out of the offer book. “Considering that it was an IPO that made a lot of noise, it was to be expected, a lot of people who couldn’t make reservations ended up coming in right after the debut,” says Crespi.

Caution

In parallel, like other banks, Nubank may also slow down along with the Brazilian economy. the analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura, of BTG Pactual, started their coverage of the paper last week with a neutral recommendation and a message of caution, citing precisely what 2022 can reserve for the financial sector, Nubank included.

“Nu still looks much more like a bank than a software company. And banks have capital needs and bad debt costs as they grow,” the professionals wrote. “We fear, however, that the combination of its extremely high valuation and poor timing will make the stock too risky a gamble.”

The ‘timing’ described by BTG is one of worsening Brazilian economic conditions. “Given the deterioration of Brazil’s macro scenario, being prudent in 2022 may be the right strategy. But does a high market valuation accept the need for prudence in relation to growth next year?” analysts said.

BTG said in its report that Nubank has ample potential to be profitable. Although the average ticket of its customers’ transactions is low, the acquisition cost is also low, thanks to the strength of the brand that makes much of the growth happen through good old-fashioned word of mouth.

However, according to the bank, to justify the market’s assessment, fintech would have to deliver in 2026 a return on equity (ROE) of 30%, and a profit of US$ 2.1 billion, above the that large Brazilian banks, more profitable than the international average, delivered in recent quarters.

The shares of Brazilian companies directly listed in New York, in general, are heading to close the year in the red. the papers of stone, for example, fall almost 82% until this Monday, given both the less optimistic macro scenario for Brazil and the problems that the company had in its credit product. the papers of XP fall almost 28%, and the PaySeguro, 57%.