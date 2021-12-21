Nubank share drops below IPO price for the first time | Economy

Nubank shares closed sharply lower this Monday (20) on the New York Stock Exchange. It was the first time that the company’s shares were traded below the price defined in the IPO, of US$ 9.

The company’s shares retreated 8.78% this Monday, quoted at US$ 8.94

How Nubank Became Most Valuable Bank in Latin America Without Making a Profit

Nubank debuts on the Stock Exchange as the 4th largest publicly traded Brazilian company and most valuable bank in Latin America

The global stock market faced a very bad day this Monday.

Rising Covid-19 infections in the United States and Europe have raised concerns that a new wave of the virus is likely to prolong disruptions in the global supply chain, increasing pressure on inflation and stalling economic recovery at a time when that the Federal Reserve (Fed, BC of the USA) adopts a more aggressive posture to combat the persistent increase in prices.

Last week, BTG was one of the first banks to start covering Nubank, with a “neutral” recommendation and a target price of $10. Analysts, led by Eduardo Rosman, say Nubank has almost everything a fintech. you can want: a beloved brand, millions of engaged customers, a visionary founder and incredible shareholders. With $46 billion in market capitalization, it is already the most valuable financial institution in Brazil.

On the other hand, BTG analysts point out that they did not have access to Nubank executives and that the combination of an extremely high valuation and the bad macroeconomic moment makes the stock a very risky bet.

“Nubank still looks much more like a bank than a software company. And banks have capital needs and default costs as they grow. Given Brazil’s macro deterioration, being prudent in 2022 may be the best strategy. But does a very high assessment accept the need for prudence in relation to growth in the next year?”, they question.