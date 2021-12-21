Oil prices retreat amid rapid spread of Ômicron variant

prices of Petroleum plummeted this Monday (20), with the increase in cases of Ômicron variant coronavirus in Europe and the United States, fueling investor fears that new restrictions to combat its spread could hurt demand for fuel.

Brent oil, a reference for Petrobras, retreated $2, or 2.7%, to close at $71.52 a barrel, while oil from United States (WTI type) fell $2.63, or 3.7%, to close at $68.23 a barrel.

Brent dropped to a session low of $69.28 a barrel while WTI dropped to $66.04 a barrel, both of which are the lowest since early December.

“This is an automatic reaction to the spread of the virus and the fear that the restrictions could spread quickly,” said Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

THE Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday (19), and the possibility of further restrictions on Covid-19 being imposed before the Christmas and New Year holidays hovered over several European countries.

Meanwhile, the agreement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) with cuts in oil production stood at 117% in November, up 1 percentage point from the previous month, two sources in the group told Reuters, as production remains below agreed targets.