Olavo de Carvalho uses the term ‘post boy’ to define how Bolsonaro used him to get elected

The writer Olavo de Carvalho was frequently cited during the campaign of the last presidential elections in Brazil, mainly regarding the thought aimed at defending the ideas of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The ideological was even cited as the “guru” of pocketbookism.

However, Olavo said on Tuesday (21) that the president used him to get elected. According to Carvalho, Bolsonaro placed him as a “poster boy” with the aim of promoting himself. The term quoted by the writer in Portuguese can be freely translated to poster boy.

“Bolsonaro is obeyed in practically nothing, nothing. The bosses in Brazil are the STF, the media, and show business. He finished. And the Armed Forces personnel? Watch it all. It only believes in ideological neutrality. In other words, in Brazil there are only two possibilities: either you are a communist or you are neutral. There is no right. There is pocketnarism”, Carvalho began, in his speech, on the “Conversa Talk” channel, live with former minister Ricardo Salles and Abraham Weintraub.

“Brazil is going to do very poorly, people. Don’t come up with silly hopes, because here’s the thing: the fight is already lost. There are chances to make it back… There is a remote chance, but only if Bolsonaro wakes up, but I don’t know how to make him wake up. They say I’m ‘Bolsonaro’s guru’. This is absolutely false. I’ve only talked to him four times in my life. And I doubt he has read a single entire book. If he had read it carefully, there was a lot he did that he wouldn’t do.”, he warned in another excerpt of the broadcast.

“So my influence over Bolsonaro is zero. He used me as a ‘poster boy’. You used me to promote yourself, to get elected. And, after that, he not only forgot everything he said, but even my friends who were in the government he took it off”, he added.

At 74 years old, Olavo de Carvalho has been living in the United States for some time, where he teaches courses that are broadcast via videos on the Internet.

The writer was responsible for nominations in the Bolsonaro government, such as Ernesto Araújo as chancellor —he left the government in March of this year— and that of former Education Minister Ricardo Vélez Rodrigues, dismissed by the president in April 2019 — on the occasion , Olavo stated that he would not regret if Vélez left the government, as he had a “treacherous behavior”.

