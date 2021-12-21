Olavo, on Bolsonaro’s chances in 2022: ‘lost fight’ – Politics

The writer olavo de oak, considered a “guru” of the Pocketnarism, said on Monday, 20, that he felt used by Jair Bolsonaro and that the president made him a “poster boy” to be elected – a term in English that refers to “propaganda boy”. “After that, even my friends who were in government he took it off”, he said during an online broadcast on the “Conserva Talk” channel. Also present were names linked to the head of the Executive, such as former ministers Ricardo Salles, Abraham Weintraub and Ernesto Araújo.

At the time, Olavo defended that the “fight is already lost”. “Brazil is going to do very badly, don’t come up with silly hopes,” he said. “There is a chance (to come back), but a very remote one. If Bolsonaro wakes up, and I don’t know how to make him wake up.”

Olavo also rejected the term “guru of Bolsonaro”, used many times to identify him. “This is absolutely false, I’ve talked to him four times in my life, I doubt he has read my entire book.’ He also said he has zero influence over the president.

On the live, the writer even said that the president is an “excellent administrator”, but compared him to a mayor of “inner city”: “It’s Paulo Maluf without the robbery”, he said. He also dismissed the idea that the president would represent the Brazilian right. “In Brazil there are only two possibilities: either you are a communist or you are neutral. There is no right. There is pocketnarism,” he concluded.

This is not the first time that Olavo has tried to step away from the president despite resuming praise for the administration on some occasions. In November of last year, the writer said that Bolsonaro should resign if he did not defend ‘the most faithful friends’. Also in 2020, he even said that he could “overthrow the government”.

The ideologue’s speech corroborates the testimony he gave to the Federal Police in December this year, as part of the digital militia inquiry. To the authorities, he also reinforced that he had little contact with the head of the Executive.