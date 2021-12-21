Old darling loses morale with Abel and Barros is authorized to trade it; exit is considered practically certain

The management of Palmeiras has been talking daily to define the planning for next season. Navarro, who had a great season with Botafogo’s shirt, arrives at the club to fight for position. The center forward was seen as a great market opportunity and, therefore, the directors finalized their hiring.

Who should no longer wear Alviverde’s shirt next year is the left-back Victor Luis, which lost a lot of space at the end of this season and Abel Ferreira prioritizes other options in the sectors. This Tuesday (21), the UOL Esporte portal reported that a trip to the strength it may happen. The northeastern club is looking for a player for the sector.

The athlete has a contract with Palmeiras until December 2022 and it is almost certain that he will not continue at the Soccer Academy. Therefore, its representatives look at the market to look for alternatives. At that time, Abel has Piquerez and Jorge in the position, in addition to the young Vanderlan, who is seen as a great promise in the base categories of Palma.

“As the bond is nearing its end, Verdão can renew it to lend it or make a definitive exit. The club is waiting for the formalization of Fortaleza’s proposal to better assess the situation”, said an excerpt from the UOL Esporte report.

Abel has already given the guarantee for Anderson Barros to determine the departure of the full-back. The Portuguese likes the player and even put him in the starting lineup for part of this season, but the coach understands that the time for other athletes has arrived.