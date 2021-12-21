Ômicron: ‘A canceled event is better than a canceled life’, WHO Director-General warns of New Year’s Eve

GENEVA — The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people to rethink their plans for the holiday season and holidays amid an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Ômicron variant.

“A canceled event is better than a canceled life. We are all fed up with this pandemic. We all want to spend time with friends and family. We all want to get back to normal – Tedros Adhanom said at a press conference this Monday.

Adhanom warned that there is already evidence that the Ômicron variant is spreading faster than Delta. In addition, it causes infections in people who have already been vaccinated and who have recovered from Covid-19.

The director-general of WHO even projected that the pandemic could end in 2022 — if 70% of the population of all countries in the world were vaccinated by the middle of next year.

variant dribbles vaccines

On Monday, WHO’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the variant was successfully preventing some immune responses, meaning that booster programs being launched in many countries should target people with immune systems. weaker. She cautioned that Ômicron appears to be better at preventing antibodies generated by some vaccines, but there are other forms of immunity that can prevent infections and disease.

– We do not believe that all vaccines will become completely ineffective – said Swaminathan, according to Reuters – Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals do not work with Ômicron – amended when talking about a treatment for people with the disease.