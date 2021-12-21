Ômicron accounts for 73% of new covid-19 infections in the US

Just three weeks after it was discovered in the United States, the omicron variant is already responsible for 73% of new covid-19 cases in the country. The estimate, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, took into account the one-week period ending December 18.

The increase is 70% greater than a week ago, and more than 72% greater than two weeks ago, when the omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, was estimated to account for 0.4% of all new cases of the disease.

The variant has been detected in all US states except Oklahoma and North Dakota. In some parts of the country — including the New York, New Jersey, much of the South, and the Pacific Northwest areas — the variant accounts for more than 90% of new cases.

“This sharp increase in omicrons was expected and is similar to what has been seen around the world,” the CDC said in a statement. “We know that prevention strategies can slow the spread of covid-19.”

As of late June, the delta variant was the major version of the virus that causes infections in the US. By the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were caused by this strain, according to CDC data.

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in late November and labeled a “concerning variant” by the WHO (World Health Organization) on 26 November.

It is unclear exactly when the strain arrived in the US. Although California was the first state to confirm an omicron case in the country on Dec. 1, the CDC said one patient developed symptoms as of Nov. 15.

Nationwide, about 70,000 Americans are hospitalized with covid-19, according to a seven-day average of US Department of Health data last week — that’s a 14% increase in two weeks. The US currently records an average of more than 130,000 new covid-19 cases a day, more than double the average of two months ago.