Ômicron has new rare symptom that needs attention | Take care of you | Online Diary

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 could easily infect people who have contracted the virus in the past or are fully vaccinated. However, at the same time, the global health agency said that the effects of Ômicron are milder compared to those caused by the Delta variant, reports an article published in the Times of India newspaper.

And now, while doctors await the results of more research on the new strain, they list some of the more common symptoms associated with Ômicron, namely: fever l which disappears quickly; fatigue; ‘scratched’ throat and muscle pain.

It is noteworthy that unlike infections caused by other variants of the coronavirus, patients affected by Ômicron have not reported loss of smell and taste (a phenomenon known as anosmia) – considered one of the most striking signs of the original strain.

As we know, the new coronavirus and its variants are highly unpredictable, not only in terms of virulence but also in severity.

Furthermore, symptoms can also vary from person to person. While fever, fatigue and sore throat may be common indicators of Ômicron, according to the Covid-19 UK study app ZOE Covid Symptom, loss of appetite may be among the rare and unusual symptoms reported by patients.

Scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases recorded in the app and compared it with data from early October, when Delta was the dominant strain. It was found that only 50% of people had experienced the three classic symptoms, namely fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste. Loss of appetite was one of the unusual symptoms recorded in the analysis.

The ZOE Covid Symptom app collects a lot of data and is designed to build and create a symptom profile for Covid-19 and its variants.

The best way to determine whether or not someone has the virus is to take an RT-PCR scan. If the test is positive, stay in isolation and continue to monitor symptoms. Additionally, inform people you have recently been in close contact with so that they too can be tested.