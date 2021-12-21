Ômicron spreads faster and infects vaccinees, says head of WHO | Health

Reproduction/Instagram Tedros Adhanom, head of WHO

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that the new Ômicron variant is spreading faster than Delta and causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered of the disease.

“There is now consistent evidence that Ômicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” the director general said at a press conference for Geneva-based journalists held in his new headquarters building. “And it’s more likely that people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 could be infected or reinfected,” he concluded.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the variant was successfully preventing some immune responses, meaning that booster programs being launched in many countries should target people with weaker immune systems.

According to WHO officials, Ômicron appears to be better at preventing antibodies generated by some vaccines, but there are other forms of immunity that can prevent infections and disease.

“We don’t believe that all vaccines will become completely ineffective,” said Swaminathan, according to Reuters. “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals do not work with Omicron,” he added when talking about a treatment for people with the disease.

Adhanom also said that China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, must provide data and information regarding its origin to help in the response in the future.

“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to try harder because we have to learn from what happened this time to (do) better in the future,” he said.