Ômicron spreads faster than Delta and infects people already vaccinated, says head of WHO

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, said on Monday that the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than Delta and causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the illness.

“There is now consistent evidence that Ômicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” the director-general said at a press conference for Geneva-based journalists held in its new headquarters building. — And people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 are more likely to be infected or re-infected.

Read too:Human species may have triumphed thanks to grandmothers, argue Harvard researchers

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the variant was successfully preventing some immune responses, meaning that booster programs being launched in many countries should target people with weaker immune systems.

Bullying:Queiroga repeats Bolsonaro and defends the disclosure of the names of technicians from Anvisa who approved the vaccination of children

According to WHO officials, Ômicron appears to be better at preventing antibodies generated by some vaccines, but there are other forms of immunity that can prevent infections and disease.

“We don’t believe that all vaccines will become completely ineffective,” Swaminathan said, according to Reuters. – Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals do not work with Ômicron – he amended when talking about a treatment for people with the disease.

Adhanom also said that China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, must provide data and information regarding its origin to help in the response in the future.

– We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to try harder because we must learn from what happened this time to (do) better in the future – he said.