One more child dies after bouncy castle ‘flying’ with wind in Australia

How sad, my God… Chace Harrison, just 11 years old, died this Sunday, the sixth victim of the accident that blown up the bouncy castle used during a year-end celebration at Hillcrest Elementary School, in Australia. According to the Tasman Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, the boy was hospitalized and had not resisted the injuries.

“It is with a broken heart that I can confirm that an 11-year-old boy died in the hospital this afternoon. Our thoughts continue to be with your family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time.”, lamented the officer. Australian authorities also confirmed that two other children are still in critical condition in hospital. Another victim was discharged over the weekend and is already recovering at home.

The accident happened last Thursday, December 16th, when the “jumbo” type toy was lifted off the ground due to a strong wind that hit the place where the school held the event. As the natural phenomenon was completely unexpected, the nine children played inside the bouncy castle normally. Investigations have already started to determine whether the safety equipment was properly installed.

“Students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Grades 5 and 6 fell from a height of about 10 meters after significant gusts of wind caused a bouncy castle and several inflatable balls were suspended in the air”, detailed the local police. With the death of Chace Harrison, the tragedy reached the number of fatal victims, all of them between 11 and 12 years old.

“On a day when these children are supposed to celebrate their last day in elementary school, we are all mourning their loss instead. Our hearts are broken for the families and loved ones, schoolmates and teachers of these children taken too soon.”, lamented Darren Hine.