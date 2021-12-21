One more! ES bet wins more than BRL 370 thousand at Lotofácil

Photo: Caixa Econômica Federal





If receiving the second installment of the 13th salary is already a reason for happiness, can you imagine earning more than BRL 370 thousand, spending only BRL 2.50? So it is! There is capixaba celebrating, as Santa Claus advanced the Christmas present.

That’s because a bet on Lotofácil, carried out in Serra, won the jackpot of R$ 370,337.82 after hitting the 15 dozen of the last draw, held this Monday night (20th). Two other bets, from São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, were also awarded and carry the same value.

The dozens drawn were: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 14 – 18 – 20 – 23 – 25.

In addition, 321 bets matched 14 numbers and won R$1,036.73 each. Of these, five were held in Espírito Santo, in the cities of Aracruz, Iconha, São Mateus, Serra, Vila Velha and Vitória.

For the next draw, held this Tuesday (21), the expected prize is R$ 1.5 million. A single bet, with 15 numbers, comes out worth R$2.50.

Guarapari bet won R$1.3 million

Last week, a bet made in Guarapari hit the 15 tens alone and won the prize of R$ 1,370,748.46. According to information from Caixa, the winning bet was placed at a lottery shop in the city center.