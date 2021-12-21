‘One-way relationship is not a good solution’, says PSB president, commenting on PT interests | Politics

The national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, stated this Monday (20), to the Value, that none of the demands sent by the party to the national leadership of the PT, so that the two acronyms walk together in the 2022 elections, was attended at the meeting with the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
“THE PT you have to choose which achievement they want to achieve in next year’s elections: if it’s the Presidency of the Republic, or if they want to dispute the States”, criticized Siqueira. “One-way relationship is not a good solution”, he added.
Carlos Siqueira, from PSB: “The PT needs to choose which achievement they want to achieve in next year’s elections” — Photo: valor
As informed by the Value, Siqueira met this Monday with squid in São Paulo. On the agenda, the formation of a party federation uniting PT, PSB, PV, PCdoB, Network and PSOL. And the probable affiliation of the former governor Geraldo Alckmin to the PSB, to compose the presidential ticket of the PT in the vice of Squid.
The president of the PT, dsmug Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), it’s the former mayor Fernando Haddad, which claims the head of the plate of the eventual federation in the dispute to the government of São Paulo. Haddad’s claim collides with the PSB to launch the former governor Márcio França in dispute to Bandeirantes Palace, also as the head of the eventual left federation.
In exchange for the membership of Alckmin, who would be the runner up in the squid, The PSB pleads for the support of the PT to the candidates of the legend to the government of six states: São Paulo, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Acre and Rio Grande do Sul.
About the summit of the PSB with Alckmin on Sunday, before dinner in honor of Squid, Siqueira told the PRO value who made it clear to the former toucan that the doors of the party are open to receive him, if that is his decision. In the conversation, Alckmin there was no deadline to announce which subtitle will be affiliated.