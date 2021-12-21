Online mode expansion confirms the real end of the game

New part of the story is only possible considering an outcome.

Grand Theft Auto V is a game that has always given players a lot of freedom, allowing everyone to explore its vast open world as they please. This freedom also applies to the different endings of the story, which can end in three different ways. But now, years later, an expansion of Grand Theft Auto Online confirmed which of these endings is official for developers (via CB).

The finals of GTA V

In the final mission of the game, Franklin is obliged to choose the fate of his companions: in an alternative, Michael ends up dead; while in another, who dies is Trevor. But there is a third option, where he manages to reconcile his allies so that no one has to die.

This has been considered the official end of story for many fans, as it best completes Franklin’s learning journey through the game, and the new game update has ended up confirming that this is the canonical end for developers.

What happened to Franklin after GTA V?

In GTA Online Contract, there is a mission where players, controlling their own avatars, can help Franklin, the protagonist of the original game. As they drive a hit cart with the character armed with a shotgun, he talks about meeting one of the filmmakers who works there, in reference to Michael, who gets this job at the end of GTA V.

Combined with updating the GTA Online Smuggler’s Run, which confirms that Trevor is also alive, we can conclude that the only canonical ending for GTA V is the one in which the three protagonists solve their problems and end well.

What did you think of this ending to the story? Will we have any reference to the trio in GTA VI? Be sure to comment!

