online status will only appear for saved contacts; understand

Several updates are being promoted by WhatsApp. One of them concerns the “online” status. Apparently, only saved contacts will be able to see when the user is accessing the platform. With this, privacy can be improved in the chat messenger.

Also because people who are not part of your saved contacts will no longer be able to see if you are online. It will also not be possible to see, for example, the last view. The website specialized in anticipating this information, WaBetaInfo, informed that the new feature is already being tested and released for some Android and IOS devices.

One of the goals of the platform is to provide more security to users against so-called stalkers, which is the equivalent of “stalkers”. One of the many advantages of updating, above all, is to avoid billing messages outside of service hours.

Those unwanted contacts from people who get our number from someone will also be restricted from knowing if we are online and what time we last viewed. This is just one of the many changes that can be implemented in the WhatsApp platform.

Probably to have access to all the changes, an update will have to be requested automatically. From what was stated by WaBetaInfo, only those who are a contact saved in your gallery will have the information if you are online. Until the end of this article, we hadn’t noticed the update on a device with an Android system, for example.