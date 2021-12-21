Ore rally reaches 50% with optimism about demand in China

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore continued its strong recovery after hitting an 18-month low, boosted by China’s measures to support the crisis-ridden housing sector, which improves the scenario for demand.

Singapore futures have risen more than 50% in just six weeks. Chinese authorities encourage banks to finance acquisitions of projects from developers in financial difficulty so that companies in the sector with finances in order to buy such assets. In addition, the country’s financial institutions cut interest rates for the first time in 20 months. And at the beginning of the month, China’s monetary authority reduced the minimum amount of reserves required for banks in order to free up credit.

Iron ore prices are driven by rising output from Chinese steelmakers, who had to cut volumes sharply earlier this year.

“The best scenario for real estate and infrastructure added fuel to expectations of resumption of production at the mills,” wrote Holly Futures in a note, adding that the start of refueling for the winter also sustains demand for ore, although environmental controls still remain. remain.

In Singapore, iron ore rose 4% to $129.45 a ton, the highest level since mid-October, and traded at $128.20 at 3:35 pm local time. Futures in Dalian advanced 4.2%, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil closed lower in Shanghai.

