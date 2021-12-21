Owner of Itapemirim is accused of coup with cryptocurrencies | Economy

Lorena Amaro Owner of Itapemirim is accused of coup with cryptocurrencies

Last week, the airline Itapemirim was involved in a series of controversies after it announced the “temporary suspension” of all operations.

Among other things, there are payment delays to employees, debts with suppliers, and flight cancellations.

But there is still a new accusation against the owner of the company, Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

According to the website Congresso em Foco, complaints made by investors to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), claim that Piva is involved in suspicious transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

According to the complainants, the alleged default given by the executive in a coup with cryptoactives reaches R$ 400 thousand.

This money would have been invested in the CrypTour tourism agency, which would be owned by the Itapemirim group.

As reported by the report from Congress in Focus, the business offered for sale 30 million tokens costing US$1 each, thus prospecting for US$30 million. The promise was for a recovery of 600% after six months and 3600% after one year.

In addition, the business provided for an affiliate program. In this case, people should nominate new investors, being able to earn up to 21% on the nominees’ operations. The scheme resembles that of financial pyramids.

Sought, Piva denied that CrypTour was owned by Itapemirim. However, documents obtained by the report show that “the CrypTour project was born as an internal technology innovation initiative at Itapemirim Airlines”.

In September of this year, investors in the business began to report difficulties in checking balances and in redeeming their investments in the Extrading platform, which was taken offline.

cryptocurrency scam



Investors claimed they were lured into investing in the alleged cryptocurrency because they trusted the airline.

Those injured by the agency created a group on social media to facilitate communication and claim the values ​​contributed.

Although Piva has claimed that he is a victim of the scam and not the author, videos on the cryptocurrency YouTube channel claim that “85%” of the venture belongs to him.

“I got involved in a coup like many”, said Piva, in a conversation with the report from the Congress in Focus on WhatsApp. “We have a police report at the specialized police station.