Palm Trees: Not possible? “Barca” of 8 makes Coutinho and Taty Castellanos to be Leila’s palpable wishes for the Worlds

Alviverde fans are still waiting for big names for the 2022 season, especially with the FIFA World Cup in February

Leila Pereira officially assumed the chair of president of the palm trees last week and promised reinforcements, including the long-awaited shirt 9 until the 25th. So far, the club has announced goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and midfielder Eduard Atuesta, as well as being for details on center forward Rafael Navarro. Also on the account are more robust names like Yuri Alberto, Taty Castellanos and Philippe Coutinho.

Of the trio, who seems to be much more complicated is Coutinho. Even with no space at Barcelona, ​​the shirt 10 is targeted in Europe and several clubs are interested in his football. A return to Brazil, on the other hand, would put the shipowner back in the spotlight of Tite and the squad’s coaching staff with little less than a year to go before the World Cup in Qatar.

According to the Italian newspaper “Corriere Dello Sport”, Coutinho takes 9 million euros annually. At the current price, it is approximately R$57 million. Per month, the midfielder receives, only from salaries, R$ 4.7 million.

In addition, Yuri Alberto only leaves Internacional with a proposal of 20 million euros (about R$ 128 million). As for Taty Castellanos, New York City only opens conversations from US$ 15 million (R$ 85.4 million). As can be seen, such negotiations are extremely complicated in terms of finances and also due to the eventual business model.

But with the already agreed outputs of Felipe Melo, Jailson and Willian Bigode, wouldn’t it be within the plans to invest in any of the three? According to UOL Sport, the trio that has already left the Soccer Academy relieved the sheet by more than R$ 6 million in the year.

the center forward Luiz Adriano, the steering wheel Matheus Fernandes and the left-back Victor Luís they are players who are also, at first, out of Abel Ferreira’s plans in 2022. The center forward has one of the highest monthly earnings, over R$ 1 million, and has no more atmosphere with the fans. The defensive midfielder receives around R$ 450,000 a month and is on the “third” team in Verdão, as well as Victor Luís, who has salaries above R$ 300 thousand per month.

If we think about these values, Palmeiras, if it releases them permanently or lends them without the need to pay salaries, would save another R$ 21 million approximately in 2022. And there is still, in the account, Lucas Lima and Borja, two big problems for Abel, as they don’t matter for the next season either.

The midfielder, loaned to Fortaleza in the current season and still undefined, has a contract until the end of 2022 with maturities of around R$ 1 million. Borja, on the other hand, does not know where he will play next season after being relegated from Grêmio and his salaries reach R$ 800 thousand. In other words, the pair would cost Alviverde another R$ 21.4 million in the payroll.

Bringing together all the aforementioned athletes – Felipe Melo, Jailson, Willian, Victor Luís, Luiz Adriano, Matheus Fernandes, Lucas Lima and Borja -, Palmeiras would lighten its payroll in 2022 by approximately R$ 48.5 million. This is obviously in the case of everyone leaving or loans where the club would not need to bear the cost.

Is it still possible to say that it is impossible to invest in names like Castellanos, Yuri Alberto or Coutinho?