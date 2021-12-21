Palmeiras’ target, Yuri Alberto is offered to Barcelona, ​​says Spanish newspaper

In the search for a center forward for next season, Palmeiras has Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, as one of the hiring targets. A Colorado standout, the 20-year-old striker also has proposals from European football and, according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, would have his name linked to Barcelona, ​​which is also seeking a name for the position.

The publication made by the vehicle places Yuri as “one of the sensations of the Brazilian Championship” and also mentions that the player is being watched by Arsenal (ING) and Milan (ITA). For the 2021 Brasileirão, the 11th shirt of the club from Rio Grande do Sul was on the field in 33 matches and rocked the net 12 in opportunities, in addition to having contributed with three assists.

The Spanish club is in the market to sign a center forward after the announcement of the retirement of Sérgio Aguero, who hung up his boots due to a heart problem. The Catalans’ preference, however, is for an immediate solution with a more experienced name, such as Cavani, who would already have a hit with the Spaniards.

The Verdão proposal by Yuri Alberto would be for 10 million euros (R$ 64 million, at the current price), in addition to the inclusion of four more players in the business: Victor Luis, Kuscevic, Matheus Fernandes and Luiz Adriano. Despite Palestra’s desire to have the striker, Colorado is playing hardball to release the athlete, since Inter’s understanding is that the athlete is valued at 20 million euros (R$ 129 million).

Still looking to strengthen the squad for the Club World Cup dispute, Palmeiras already has an agreement underway with forward Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, who did not settle his contract renewal with the Cariocas and will reach the Greatest National Champion “free of charge”.

