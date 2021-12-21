Paraná and Pernambuco confirm deaths from H3N2

The states of Paraná and Pernambuco yesterday confirmed the first deaths from H3N2, a strain of influenza A (influenza) responsible for the current outbreak of the disease in the country. The information was confirmed by the state health departments.

The influenza outbreak spreads across the country and worries health authorities. The two largest Brazilian capitals, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, have already seen hospital admissions increase due to the disease in recent weeks.

In Paraná, according to the folder, the death of a 77-year-old woman was registered, with comorbidities, resident of Maringá. She was hospitalized on December 8th and died on December 11. The elderly woman had been vaccinated against influenza in October this year.

In addition to the death, the state confirmed 20 cases of Influenza H3N2 in at least 12 cities.

“It is important to make it clear that the state is not experiencing an outbreak of flu. There is no reason to panic. These confirmed cases are directly related to the low adherence of the population to vaccination, which, although not developed to prevent this H3N2 variant, increases the immunity and hinders infection by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes – SRAG”, explained the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto.

Vaccination coverage for flu is at 70.4% this year — the stipulated target is at least 90%. Due to low adherence, the campaign was extended and many municipalities still have available doses.

Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco also confirmed, yesterday, the first death of a patient with Influenza A H3N2. He was a chronic renal patient and was 46 years old.

The patient’s death occurred on Sunday (19). He was a resident of Recife.

Working at the health department, the man developed shortness of breath on December 9th and sought care at an UPA (Emergency Care Unit) the next day, when he was intubated and transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the HAM (Hospital Agamenon Magalhães).

In total, there are 43 cases in the state — 42 detected by laboratory criteria and one by clinical-epidemiological.

The patients are from 14 cities in addition to one from Niterói (RJ). With that, the folder states that there is already community circulation in the state of this type of influenza, which circulates seasonally, that is, from time to time.

“We need, at this moment, a redoubled attention, mainly for children, the elderly and people with severe comorbidities, since they are groups with greater risk of aggravation by influenza”, highlighted the secretary André Longo.

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of the influenza A virus. Officially known as influenza A (H3N2), this virus is seasonal. It has circulated among humans since a pandemic in Hong Kong in 1968. But it wasn’t until 2005 that it began to circulate around the world more often.

Although H3N2 appeared in Hong Kong, a new mutation was identified “six months ago in Australia”, says the virologist from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) José Luiz Proença Módena. The strain was named Darwin after the city in which it was sequenced.

Does the flu vaccine protect against the H3N2 virus?

Because influenza viruses undergo more mutations than coronaviruses, vaccines need to change every year to ensure effectiveness. The flu vaccine used in Brazil already has H3N2 in its composition, but it is not the Darwin variant, which is now circulating in Rio and São Paulo.

Even so, the available vaccine “helps to at least reduce hospitalization”, says Cristina Bonorino, immunologist at the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology). “This variant is not in the vaccine, but the H3N2 is. So the vaccine has some protection.”

Who are the main victims?

The variant primarily targets the elderly and — unlike the coronavirus — children. In these groups, the flu can be even more serious, even resulting in hospitalization.

What are the main symptoms of the H3N2 virus?

The main symptoms caused by Darwin are the same as the common flu: high fever, joint pain, runny nose, cough, sore throat and severe headaches. There may be vomiting and diarrhea especially in children.

(*With information from Wanderley Preite Sobrinho, from UOL, in São Paulo)