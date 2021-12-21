Paraná confirms the first death of the new H3N2 flu strain. There are 20 cases in PR

THE State Department of Health do Paraná confirmed this Monday afternoon (20) the first death of the new strain of H3N2 flu in the state. The victim is a 77-year-old woman who lives in Maringá, in the North region. The lady had comorbidities.

According to Health Secretary Beto Preto, there is no outbreak of this strain of Influenza in the state. The lady who died in Maringá had taken the flu vaccine this year. Black Beto he explained that as the strain is very new, the latest flu vaccine does not guarantee protection with vaccination.

“Vaccines we have in stock, but they do not reach this strain that is circulating. The next vaccine against influenza will have protection against this new influenza”, explained the secretary. According to the latest bulletin from the secretariat, there are 20 confirmed cases of this new strain in Paraná.

The cases were registered in the municipalities of Campo Largo (2), Campo Mourão, Castro (2), Cornélio Procópio, Curitiba, Guarapuava, Maringá, Paranaguá (3), Pato Branco (3), Pinhais (2), Tapira, Toledo and Resende – Rio de Janeiro (diagnosed in the municipality of Rio Negro, Paraná).

According to specialists, there is no reason to fuss, as there are medicines available to treat the flu. As long as they are indicated by a doctor, they are effective in containing this new strain.

