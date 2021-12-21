Passport to Freedom aims to inspire courage and hope for post-pandemic TV News

After a 2021 of much chaos in Brazil, with the height of the pandemic, the economy in tatters and political instability, Globo will end the year with the premiere of a series about… Nazism and the horrors of World War II (1939-1945) . This is the backdrop for Passport to Freedom, which opens this Monday (20). But the attraction’s team promises that this is a work that will bring beautiful lessons of courage, justice, love, empathy and hope to the audience.

The miniseries, written by Mario Teixeira and Rachel Anthony and directed by Jayme Monjardim, recounts the achievements of Aracy de Carvalho (1908-2011). She was head of the passport section of the Brazilian consulate in Hamburg in the 1930s. There, she met João Guimarães Rosa (1908-1967), whom she married — the plot shows part of their romance.

Aracy helped many Jews by granting visas for them to travel to Brazil and live here permanently. At the time, the Brazilian government prevented the immigration of Jews, but Aracy’s irregular attitude saved their lives from the Holocaust.

The plot portrays how the protagonist did to perform these heroic acts and the risks she took. Aracy had no diplomatic immunity — so if discovered, she would surely be killed by the Nazis.

“She looks at the other with this humanity to go over what is said to be done. She risks everything, goes over fear and risk. That was very important to me, how much you risk to help someone else , to do what you believe in, this was all a great learning experience”, says Sophie Charlotte, the protagonist’s interpreter.

“It was a very hard, very difficult process. It was a gigantic journey, and now it’s great to be able to deliver [a minissérie] for the public. What [a história de Aracy] at least be a vehicle for us to recognize it in all women, with their potencies, that transform [o mundo] and don’t ask to be revered afterwards. How powerful is it to tell a story like that”, reflects Sophie.

Recorded in the pandemic

The long journey she refers to is the production of the series. Work on the Passport to Freedom began in 2019, and recordings took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro. But in 2020, the pandemic stopped everything, and the entire team was away for 11 months.

When the project was resumed, a lot had changed. Security protocols were implemented, many Covid-19 tests were done, and only 20 extras participated in the new scenes. Everything was recorded in English, as the miniseries is a co-production between Globo and Sony.

Now, finally, the attraction has been completed and will air in eight chapters, from Monday to Thursday, on Globo. Sophie Charlotte believes that, through Aracy’s story, viewers will be able to face their own lives differently.

“Thinking about everything we’ve lived through [no Brasil, na pandemia], is an invitation to action. You can have a beautiful speech and do nothing or you can transform and save people’s lives, which was the case with Aracy. I hope it awakens many people to the look of empathy with others, of humanity, of kindness, of reaching out,” she says.

“We are at such a difficult time in our country, in the world. Everything that happened in the pandemic made us think a lot. And there are many people like Aracy. I think this makes us see a different horizon. There are very good people, who are looking at us. The miniseries will make us think how good it is to see someone who has done so much for others without receiving anything in return”, declares the actress.