Patients complain about the lack of doctors in health units in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region | Minas Gerais

Those who are feeling unwell, arrive in a hurry to be attended to.

THE TV Globo received complaints from viewers who complained about the waiting time for medical care in health units in Belo Horizonte and in the Metropolitan Region of the capital.

At around 10 am, this Monday (20), the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) at the Odilon Behrens hospital was full and agents from the Municipal Guard were doing security.

A doctor who asked not to have his name disclosed in the report claimed to TV Globo that it is “stressful” having to deal with the lack of professionals and the long line of patients waiting for care.

“When we start to attend to a volume far beyond what we can manage, which we have the capacity to attend, there is a chance that we will make mistakes due to stress, due to pressure from the population itself, it increases”, said the doctor.

According to the representative of the Union of Municipal Public Servants of Belo Horizonte (Sindibel), Bruno Pedralva, there are about 440 doctors from the Unified Health System (SUS) in the health centers of the capital.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, said that “the UPAs have shown an increase in demand for care, especially for patients with respiratory symptoms and acute chronic cases. The Municipal Health Department monitors the situation”.

He also said that “all the increase in the medical and nursing staff, implemented during the most critical moments of the pandemic, is kept in the UPAs. It is important to clarify that all patients who seek the units are attended to”.

“This weekend, the system of the UPAs presented instability, which demanded that the service – from patient reception, examination requests, medication prescription and discharge – be performed manually, which generates more time. This morning, the system has already been re-established.”

Security guard Sílvia Rosária Gonçalves arrived at the UPA in Ressaca neighborhood at 11 pm on Sunday (19) and left at 4 am the following day, without being seen.

“I’m hypertensive and I have respiratory problems. I arrived there very short of breath, feeling sick, I simply went through triage and told us to sit outside. The UPA was full, but one doctor was just there to meet the demand of patients who have here”, said Silvia.

In a statement, the Municipality of Contagem, through the Health Department, reported that “due to the high demand for care at Upa Ressaca, during the daytime on 12/17 (Friday), several reassessments were left for the night shift , making the service at the unit atypical”.

He also said that “UPa received two stabbed patients and several yellow cards were attended to, which increased the waiting time for assistance. As the consultations are carried out according to the Manchester Protocol priority, the green and blue cards take a long time. a little more to be attended to”.