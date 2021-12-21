Paulo Gustavo’s widower pays homage to his wedding anniversary: ​​’Aborted story’

“How lucky for me to have found more than a great love, an even braver person, who not only embarked with me on this project of building a family, but also reverberated to Brazil the beauty of our love and the naturalness with which it should be lived , celebrated, extolled and multiplied! We had children, raised our family, and we were very proud of it, because it was dreamed of and struggled, as many are, straight or homo-affective. And the most beautiful thing life gave me, took me away from this year , as it did in some stories in this pandemic. I miss a lot, a lot of sadness for a beautiful and long story aborted and reduced to a small film, but this film was and will always be the most beautiful and eternal extract of everything I’ve lived! to stop feeling grateful and honored for having lived so much in such a short time! Life here is really a passage, the duration of which only God can estimate. So plant your seed, water, but don’t wait for the fruit to enjoy the tree and be proud of Is it over there! Long live love! He saves, transforms and illuminates wherever he goes!” he wrote. See the post below: