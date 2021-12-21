Paulo Sousa listens to Flamengo, makes demands and wants guarantees for long-term work; know more

Credit: Disclosure/UEFA

In Lisbon, Flamengo started its “backpacking” in search of a new coach for the 2022 season. The first interviewed by football vice president Marcos Braz and football executive Bruno Spindel was the coach of the Polish national team Paulo Sousa.

THE fans.com that businessman Bruno Macedo was the one who was the bridge between the club and the coach, but he asked Paulo Sousa that the negotiations be made only between him and agent Hugo Cajuda, from FIA Football Management & Consultancy.

It is worth remembering that Hugo Cajuda conquered the Brazilian market after intermediating the visits of coaches Abel Ferreira and Ricardo Sá Pinto to Palmeiras and Vasco, respectively in 2020. In addition, he represents ten other Portuguese coaches around the world.

Also according to the report, some personal issues were addressed in the preliminary conversation. According to a source close to the negotiation, Paulo Sousa warned Flamengo that, if the negotiations progress, he will not give up his trusted team.

Technical coordinator Carlos Freitas, assistants Manuel Cordeiro and Victor Llado, goalkeeper coach Paulo Grilo, physical coach Ignácio Torreño and performance analyst Pedro Penedo, are considered essential in the coach’s work method.

A fan of Bobby Robson, José Mourinho, Jürgen Klopp, Marcello Lippi and Pep Guardiola, Paulo Sousa considers himself a “romantic” of football, that is, to spend as much time as possible in the opposing midfield with a team capable of creating countless chances for goals .

That’s why Paulo Sousa sees it as essential that his technical team accompany him at Flamengo. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, at first, understand that the request is not absurd, if the conversations go forward.

Coach demonstrates concern about instability in Brazilian football

Despite the excitement to lead Flamengo, coach Paulo Sousa put to the table his doubts about Brazilian football. Known as a “coaches grinding machine”, the Portuguese wanted to know how safe it will be if he hits the rubro-negro.

He, in other words, wants security and a long contract in order to feel comfortable leaving aside the comfortable situation that he lives in front of the Polish national team to lead Flamengo in 2022.

