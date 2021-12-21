PayPal can be fined R$ 11 million by Procon-SP

After a controversial promotion last week, Procon-SP notified PayPal do Brasil to provide clarification on the action’s criteria and the reasons for its sudden cancellation. If violations of the Consumer Defense Code (DCD) are identified, the fine can reach R$11 million.

On Thursday afternoon (16), a promotional link distributed R$50 for customers, new and old, to use in a purchase with PayPal — and that all it took was a single click to receive. The credit could be used in several stores and apps that accept the payment method, such as Uber, Rappi, Cloudshop, Ingresso.com. Shein and Steam, until the last day of the year.

“The company must explain the policy and procedure adopted to make the R$50 credit available and, also, about the offer being unavailable on its website, since it indicated validity until 12/31/2021”, declared Procon-SP. The deadline for reply is December 29th.

On social networks, two problems were widely reported: the offer was unavailable around 19:00h, about five hours after it was made available (even though it was within the current deadline, making new beneficiaries impossible) and, even those who managed to redeem it before that, had the $50 credit taken from your PayPal wallet before being used.

“PayPal has found a flaw in its coupon campaign that has affected some customers and is currently investigating the matter. This campaign is only available to qualified customers who have received email communication from PayPal. The company also reports that it is collaborating with authorities to clarify the situation,” the company said in a note to Tilt.

The terms and conditions of the promotion described the “right to withdraw the offer and/or change any part of the offer or the Terms and Conditions” at any time and without prior notice. But article 51 of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) prohibits the breach of contract unilaterally by the provider.

According to Procon-SP, PayPal may have committed three violations of the CDC: false advertising, violation of objective good faith and abusive practice. If the company’s response confirms violating the consumer’s rights, it can be fined up to R$11 million (2% of sales).

Brazilian way

What may have led PayPal to cancel the offer was the Brazilian “knack” that some people gave to circumvent the system. By creating accounts with different emails, it was possible to redeem it more than once with the same CPF – probably a bug in the platform.

There are reports of users who have accumulated R$1,000 in the Steam games store. The site JanelaShop went offline due to the sudden flow of purchases. The subject reached Twitter’s trending topics, and yielded several memes.