PayPal can be fined up to BRL 11 million for coupons worth BRL 50

The confusion over the R$50 real PayPal coupon, it seems, is still going to cause problems for the company. According to information from Tecnoblog, Procon-SP notified, on Thursday afternoon (16), the company, in order to understand why the promotion was taken from some users.

The notification seeks to understand the criteria used by PayPal to remove coupon entitlements from some users, as well as to understand why a promotion that had been announced until December 31 was closed within hours of its start. The institution has until December 29 to respond to the agency.

According to Guilherme Farid, Procon-SP’s chief of staff, informed the Tecnoblog website, PayPal may have committed three infractions to the consumer code: abusive practice, for unilaterally breaking the promotion contract; false advertising, when you suddenly closed the coupon; and finally, the violation of objective good faith, by removing promotional items from accounts that had participated in the promotion.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Furthermore, Farid points out that in the terms and conditions of the promotion, PayPal makes clear that it has reserved the “right to withdraw the offer or change any part of the offer or the Terms and Conditions” and that any decision by the company would be binding and final on regarding the campaign. For the executive, this is a clear violation of the Consumer Protection Code.

If PayPal confirms the terms of the promotion for Procon-SP, the agency aims to fine the company up to R$11 million, an amount that corresponds to 2% of the company’s revenue.

This Monday (20), the Canaltech asked for a position on the action of Procon-SP. The answer was as follows: “PayPal has found a flaw in their coupon campaign that has affected some customers and is investigating the matter. This campaign is only available to eligible customers who have received email communication from PayPal. The company also informs that it is collaborating with the Brazilian authorities to clarify the situation.”

I understand the controversy

The coupon that created all the fuss. (Image: Playback/PayPal)

Early in the afternoon of Thursday (16) PayPal made available to its customers a coupon of R$ 50, which could be used at Nuuvem Shop, Uber Cash, among other services. The promotion, which had been announced to last until December 31, ended up lasting a few hours, with users who had even redeemed the benefit seeing that it had disappeared from their accounts.

In an official statement sent to the Canaltech on Friday (17), PayPal confirmed that the campaign was, yes, canceled and clarified why. “PayPal found a flaw in the aforementioned coupon campaign that affected some customers yesterday (16) and is investigating the issue. This campaign is only available to eligible customers who received the communication via email,” the company’s statement said.

Source: Techblog