Pelé sends a message to Ronaldo Fenômeno after buying Cruzeiro | Sport

Throw! Pelé sends a message to Ronaldo Fenômeno after buying Cruzeiro

New Cruise Owner



, Ronaldo Fenômeno received a good luck message from the King of Football, Pelé. Last Saturday, the five-time champion of the Brazilian national team announced that

bought Fox for BRL 400 million



.

In a message published in the same post in which Ronaldo announced the agreement, Pelé wrote that he hopes for the success of the negotiation.

– Congratulations and good luck on this new journey, my friend. I’ll be rooting for you, as always – posted the eternal shirt 10.

The meeting between Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, and Ronaldo took place in São Paulo. The new owner of Fox highlighted, through social networks, how happy he was to conclude the agreement.

– Too happy to have completed this operation. Saying that I have a lot to give back to Cruzeiro, taking Cruzeiro where it deserves to be. We have a lot of work ahead of us. I ask the fans to reconnect to the club, go to the stadium, because we’re going to need a lot of strength and unity. We have a lot of work and ambition to do the Cruzeiro again. We don’t have anything to celebrate yet, but we have a lot of ambition – said Ronaldo.