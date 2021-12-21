People who use marijuana regularly are more likely to develop psychosis

A survey carried out by the Faculty of Medicine of USP in Ribeirão Preto revealed that regular marijuana users who have an inflammatory cytokine in their blood are up to five times more likely to develop types of psychosis.

The study published in Psychological Medicine included the participation of 409 volunteers aged between 16 and 64 years who answered questions about the use of marijuana, how they use it, how often and for how long they have used the substance.

In addition to the questions, participants underwent a blood test to measure levels of cytokines, which are proteins that the body releases to accelerate the inflammatory process and defend against infections.

The results indicate that the combination of a high rate of inflammatory cytokines (which causes a lower tendency to inflammation) and regular marijuana use contributes to the development of psychosis. The two separate conditions also increase the odds, but in considerably smaller numbers.

Marijuana and psychosis

“Individuals who have a low-grade inflammatory state are at increased risk for psychosis. Individuals who use marijuana daily are at increased risk for psychosis. But when we have a combination of these situations, the risk is even greater. This is what we call the moderation effect”, explained Cristina Marta Del-Ben, who guided the project, to the G1.

The specialist emphasizes, however, that it is not possible to know what creates inflammatory cytokines in the body. “One hypothesis is that this immune system would be active, would have been sensitized during life. The hypothesis is, during pregnancy, that the mother has some type of infection, and this system becomes more active, more provoked”, he adds.

The doctor also says that the link between marijuana and psychosis does not exist in the case of drugs based on cannabidiol. “What is associated with psychosis is THC. There is another principle, which is cannabidiol. Cannabidiol does not have this association with psychosis. It is different from the individual who is using cannabidiol for medicinal purposes. THC has some more specific medical indications. It’s important to separate this. It is important for us to think about the active principles”, he explained.

The next phases of the research should better assess what causes this reaction. “We are trying to better understand what are the mechanisms involved in this low-grade inflammatory state, trying to understand other cells of the immune system, both in humans and in animal models. To understand how this inflammatory state interacts with other substances present in the brain”, he concluded.

