Pernambuco confirms community circulation of H3N2 flu

The State Health Department (SES-PE) confirmed, this Monday (20), the community circulation of influenza A H3N2 (type of transmission in which it is no longer possible to track the patient who originated the chains of infection). There are 42 cases identified by laboratory criteria and one by clinical-epidemiological criteria. One of the patients died on Sunday (12).

Those infected come from 14 municipalities, spread across all regions of the state, in addition to one from Niterói, in Rio de Janeiro.

“We must remember that influenza is a seasonal disease, which has already been confirmed in several Brazilian states. Despite being a concern, the circulation of influenza A H3N2 should have a lower impact in severe cases and hospitalizations when compared to the occurrences of Covid-19. We need, at this moment, a redoubled attention, mainly for children, the elderly and people with severe comorbidities, since they are groups at greater risk of aggravation by influenza”, explained the Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo, during a press conference. press.

The Health Secretary also stated that this past weekend, private health units and Emergency Care Units (UPAs) reported an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, conditions that can be caused by various viruses, such as covid-19 and influenza, in addition to other agents.

“At this moment, it is of paramount importance that all patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag) are tested for covid-19 and, if negative, the samples will be tested at Lacen for possible influenza infection. It is also essential that we redouble our care, especially with the use of a mask, a measure that has been proven to be effective in controlling several diseases, including covid-19 and influenza. If the vast majority of people use the mask correctly, we will avoid contamination, the strangulation of the health network and that lives are lost to covid and also to influenza. The mask can be a little uncomfortable, but it saves your life and can prevent you from being responsible for the illness of someone you love,” he said.

Profile of H3N2 cases in Pernambuco

Of the 42 confirmed cases of influenza A H3N2 in the laboratory since Saturday (18), nine are cases of srag, with six admitted to the ward, two in the ICU and one death. The death was of a 46-year-old man, residing in Recife. He presented shortness of breath on 12/09, seeking care at an UPA on 12/10, when he was intubated and transferred to the ICU of Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (HAM), and died on Sunday (12/19). ). The man, a chronic renal patient, had a negative Covid-19 test, and was later performed with influenza.

Twelve records were also located in the e-SUS system, used for recording mild cases, based on information that had already been downloaded from SES-PE. The others, probably also from e-SUS, were not located, as the Ministry of Health (MS) system is down.

Patients confirmed for influenza A (H3N2) are from the municipalities of Recife (17), Caruaru (4), Igarassu (4), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (4), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (2), Olinda (2), Camaragibe (1), Carpina (1), Ipojuca (1), Itambé (1), Moreno (1), Ribeirão (1), Santa Terezinha (1) and Vitoria de Santo Antão (1), in addition to Niterói (1), in Rio de Janeiro, and another 1 in Recife by clinical and epidemiological criteria. The age groups are: 5 (12%) under 18 years old; 17 (40%) aged 18 and 39; 15 (36%) aged 40 to 59 years and 5 (12%) aged 60 years or more; in addition to the case confirmed by clinical and epidemiological criteria (48 years old).