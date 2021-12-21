Pernambuco confirms death from influenza A H3N2; total cases exceeds 40

The State Health Department of Pernambuco (SES-PE) confirmed, this Monday (20), 42 cases positive influenza A H3N2 total in the state. All these cases were confirmed by laboratory examination.

Of this total, eight had a picture of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and, among these, a 46-year-old man living in Recife, a chronic kidney patient, died this Sunday (19).

on Saturday (18), SES-PE had confirmed a case by clinical and epidemiological criteria.

According to Health Secretary André Longo, the state scenario points out that there is already community transmission of influenza in Pernambuco.

“The confirmed cases were detected recently, but that does not mean that they are recent cases”, he pointed out. “We believe that the virus has been circulating for some time, and this circulation has become more intense in the last two weeks”, he amended.

The patient who died, according to the SES-PE, presented shortness of breath on the 9th of the month and, on the following day, sought care in an UPA. There, he was intubated and transferred to the ICU of Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (HAM), dying ten days after feeling short of breath. He had a negative Covid-19 test and was later done for influenza.

flu syndrome

The secretary revealed that there was a significant increase in the demand for people with flu-like illness and a negative result for Covid-19. As a protocol for the symptomatic, patients are tested to see if it is Covid. If negative, the influenza test is performed.

To put this testing into practice, SES-PE will send 50,000 rapid antigen tests to private hospital emergencies.

the main H3N2 symptoms they are high and sudden fever, cough, sore throat, body pain, joint pain, and headache.

Flu’s vacine

The doctor and head of the Infectious Diseases sector at the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz (HUOC), Demetrius Montenegro, explained that the flu vaccine this year is not effective for influenza.

“H3N2 is a new variant that was not included in this year’s flu vaccine,” said the infectious disease specialist.

For protection, Demetrius recommended the isolation of the patient for, on average, seven days – without the rigor of isolation for Covid – and the use of masks, mainly for the symptomatic ones.

PODCAST

Infectologist warns about the new variant of Influenza; listen up

See too

micron

Omicron variant is widely dominant in the US

G7

Hong Kong ruler celebrates election results; G7 denounces ‘erosion’ of democracy