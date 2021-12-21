Pernambuco confirms first death of the year from H3N2 flu

THE Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo, reported during a press conference, this Monday (20), that the state confirmed the first death of the year by influenza A(H3N2).

The death was of a 46-year-old patient, residing in Recife. The man presented shortness of breath on December 9th, sought care at a UPA the next day. He was intubated and transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (HAM). He passed away last Sunday (19). The man, according to the state government, had chronic kidney disease, had a negative covid-19 test and later underwent influenza.

The influenza A H3N2 virus has caused flu outbreaks in other states, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia.

According to Longo, the state registered 43 positive cases for this virus, 42 of which were laboratory confirmed and one by clinical and epidemiological criteria. “We can say that there is already community circulation of influenza in Pernambuco,” said the secretary.

The patients come from 14 cities, spread across all regions of the state, in addition to one from Niterói (RJ). With this, the State Department of Health (SES-PE) states that there is already community circulation in Pernambuco of this type of influenza, which circulates seasonally, that is, from time to time. A technical note was released on Monday with guidance for health services on how to proceed with the notification and treatment of cases, as well as information on preventive measures.

“We must remember that influenza is a seasonal disease, which has already been confirmed in several Brazilian states. Despite being worrisome, the circulation of influenza A (H3N2) should have a lower repercussion in severe cases and hospitalizations when compared to the occurrences of Covid-19. We need, at this moment, a redoubled attention, mainly for children, the elderly and people with severe comorbidities, since they are groups with greater risk of worsening by influenza”, highlighted Longo.

If the vast majority of people wear the mask correctly, we’ll avoid contamination, strangulation of the healthcare network and lives being lost to Covid and also to influenza. The mask can be a little uncomfortable, but it saves your life and can keep you from being responsible for the illness of someone you love. André Longo, Health Secretary of Pernambuco

The Health Secretary also stated that this past weekend, private health units and Emergency Care Units (UPAs) reported an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, conditions that can be caused by various viruses, such as covid-19 and influenza, in addition to other agents.

The manager in Health explains that the virus must have circulated more intensely in Pernambuco in the last ten days, but that does not mean that there was no Influenza circulating before that period.

“This round (of laboratory confirmation) brought 42 cases and reflected in cases of SARS and one death, in addition to cases of flu syndrome. There is community circulation of H3N2, reinforcing the need for protective measures. It is important to reinforce the use of masks. . If you have a runny nose, get the collective, go to work, we need to learn not to do that. It’s a serious mistake, it could be transmitting the virus. Put on the mask and do isolation, testing,” said Longo at the press conference this afternoon.

Check out the press conference

The indication is to carry out testing in symptomatic people to initially check if it is a case of covid.

Discarding the coronavirus hypothesis, the secretary reinforces the need for testing for Influenza. Thus, the State must have a closer picture of the actual number of cases and be able to act more assertively.

Vaccination

André Longo lamented, during the press conference, that Pernambuco has not reached the target of vaccination against Influenza in this year’s campaign. “We need to reinforce vaccination against Influenza. In this year’s campaign, we reinforced that vulnerable groups should get the vaccine first and then the population in general. We sent 3.8 million doses to municipalities and 2.7 million were used. No. we have reached the goal of vaccination for Influenza. It is important that, even if there is a vaccine in the municipalities, it can be applied, especially in this priority group”, highlighted the secretary.

The infectologist Demetrius Montenegro, from the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz (HUOC), participated in the press conference and highlighted that the symptoms of Influenza H3N2 are very similar to those of covid, especially the symptoms of the omicron variant.

“The symptoms of the two diseases will be very similar, especially with the symptomatology that the omicron variant can trigger. In Europe, the variant is dominant and in Brazil there is already circulation and it will enter Pernambuco and complicate this relationship between covid and influenza,” he commented.

Demetrius said that the main similar symptoms are nasal congestion, body pain, fever. “The other variants brought a lot of dry cough, but now it’s congestion and that confuses a lot”, he commented.

Cases in Pernambuco

Of the 42 cases of influenza A (H3N2) confirmed in the laboratory since Saturday, 9 are cases of srag, with 6 admitted to the ward, 2 to the ICU and 1 death.

Twelve records were also located in the e-SUS system, used for recording mild cases, based on information that had already been downloaded from SES-PE. The others, probably also from e-SUS, were not located, as the Ministry of Health (MS) system is down.

Patients confirmed for Influenza A (H3N2) are from the municipalities of Recife (17), Caruaru (4), Igarassu (4), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (4), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (2), Olinda (2), Camaragibe (1), Carpina (1), Ipojuca (1), Itambé (1), Moreno (1), Ribeirão (1), Santa Terezinha (1) and Vitoria de Santo Antão (1), in addition to Niterói (1), in Rio de Janeiro, and 1 more in Recife by clinical and epidemiological criteria.

The age groups are: 5 (12%) under 18 years old; 17 (40%) aged 18 and 39; 15 (36%) aged 40 to 59 years and 5 (12%) aged 60 years or more; in addition to the case confirmed by clinical and epidemiological criteria (48 years old).

flu spreading

The increase in the number of flu cases is a phenomenon that repeats itself year after year during the autumn and winter of each hemisphere, but, in 2021, specialists were surprised by an epidemic that began in Rio de Janeiro in the middle of spring. Coordinator of the group that monitors data on severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) and publishes the InfoGripe Bulletin at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Marcelo Gomes explains that the causes of the epidemic are multiple and are related to the covid-19 pandemic.

When 2020 began, recalls Gomes, the data pointed to a year with a strong incidence of the Influenza virus in the country, with an early increase in cases in the North and Southeast, already before the beginning of autumn. The onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the adoption of social isolation and other preventive measures, however, ran over this process, causing influenza cases to practically disappear. “These other respiratory viruses are less transmissible than SARS-CoV-2, so the impact of prevention measures on them is much greater”, he explains.

As a result, seasonal flu outbreaks did not occur in 2020 and 2021. While this prevented more beds from being occupied by SARS patients during critical periods of the covid-19 pandemic, the population was left out of contact. with the flu virus and did not develop immune defense.

“We didn’t have natural exposure, and that makes us more susceptible. This was good, because we would have had, together with covid, hospitalizations for influenza, and this would have been much worse than it used to be, but there is this negative balance”, highlights the researcher.

According to Gomes, when prevention measures against covid-19 began to be more and more flexible throughout this semester, this susceptible population was exposed to other respiratory viruses, which resulted in an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children and also in the influenza epidemic in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to being atypical, the epidemic is caused by a new strain of the Influenza A Subtype H3N2 virus, called the Darwin strain, as it was discovered in an Australian city that bears that name. The Darwin strain gained strength in the last winter of the Northern Hemisphere, and the fact that the outbreaks in Brazil started in Rio de Janeiro in the second half of 2021 may be related to the flow of international travelers, considers Gomes.

Gomes urges that a national influenza epidemic not coincide with the spread of the Ômicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

“We still don’t know very well what the impact of this variant will be in Brazil. You have to be very careful at this time, not to create a favorable scenario for a simultaneous epidemic, with an increase in both covid and flu. Then, we can have a very high hospital pressure, because they are two viruses that have a history of causing hospitalizations.”

Flu’s vacine

For the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Flávia Bravo, the large number of flu cases is also related to the Darwin strain of H3N2, which is not among the Influenza variants covered in the vaccine available at health posts and private clinics .

André Longo also spoke about the matter at the Pernambuco Government press conference. “This H3N2 strain was not on the list of viruses that made up this year’s flu vaccine. So the (current) vaccine does not protect against infection.” The infectologist Demetrius Montenegro added: “The concern with the circulation is because many people were vaccinated against influenza. So, if it had an adequate effect, there would not be the entire explosion (of cases)”. Without adequate defense at the moment, he recommends the continued use of a mask, isolation of seven days in case of symptoms and reinforces the need for diagnosis.

The flu vaccine includes a group of strains that can be updated up to twice a year, based on monitoring around the world of which strains are currently prevalent. As the flu virus changes at an accelerated rate, this update needs to be completed in time to provide an adequate vaccine to protect the population in the coming autumn and winter of each hemisphere, seasons that historically concentrate the greatest number of flu cases due to the weather. cooler.

In this sense, it is the World Health Organization (WHO) that gathers data on the dominant strains in the world and recommends to laboratories which vaccines should be delivered to the Southern Hemisphere, from March, and to the Northern Hemisphere, from September, covering autumn and winter of each half of the planet. In the case of Brazil, the Butantan Institute delivered 80 million doses to the Ministry of Health this year based on the recommendation given by the WHO in September 2020, when the Darwin variant still did not predominate, and the Hong Kong strain was the main concern in the case of H3N2.

The incidence of the Darwin variant was also not detected in time to produce the vaccines that are currently being used in the Northern Hemisphere, produced based on a recommendation released in the first half of this year. The next vaccines that will be delivered to the Southern Hemisphere, in 2022, should bring specific protection against this strain, following the WHO recommendation released in September.

With information from Agência Brasil