Pernambuco confirms the first death of a patient with Influenza A H3N2 and detects community transmission of the disease

The press conference was attended by the State Health Secretary, André Longo, and the infectious disease physician Demetrius Montenegro — Photo: (Photo: Pedro Alves/g1)



The government of Pernambuco confirmed, this Monday (20), the first death of a patient with Influenza A H3N2, which has caused flu outbreaks in states like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia. Until that date, the state now totals 43 cases of the disease in the state, 42 diagnosed by laboratory examination and one by clinical criteria, of which eight are serious.

Thus, according to the State Health Department (SES), community transmission of H3N2 was detected in the state. This means that it is no longer possible to trace where the contagion came from, as is the case in imported or locally transmitted cases.

The information was released by the state secretary of Health, André Longo, during a press conference at the headquarters of the SES, in the Bongi neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife, this Monday afternoon (20). The victim of the disease is a resident of the capital of Pernambuco.

“The patient who died was a 46-year-old chronic kidney patient. There is already community circulation of Influenza in Pernambuco. The laboratory evidence coincides with the reports from the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and the basic units, which pointed to an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms, many of them with negative results for Covid”, said Longo.

A variant of the H3N2 virus, called Darwin, was identified in circulation in Brazil. The secretary also stated that it is not yet known whether the new cases are of the Darwin variant, as the positive samples will be sent to a reference laboratory for genetic sequencing.

“Everything indicates that it is [a variante Darwin]. It was not to be expected that influenza would not arrive in Pernambuco. We were even surprised by the fact that influenza was circulating in other states and not here”, said André Longo.

The 43 cases of Influenza A H3N2 registered in Pernambuco were detected after people with the flu syndrome took Covid-19 tests that were negative and, thus, were tested for other viruses.

According to the head of the infectious diseases sector at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital, Demétrius Montenegro, despite being different diseases, the ways of preventing Influenza and Covid-19 are the same.

“We are at a time when we need to define and distinguish the two diseases and prevention. The biggest weapon we have and we are seeing that people are giving up this weapon is the mask”, said Montenegro.