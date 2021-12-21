Pernambuco’s Carlos Filho is disqualified because of flu

The chances of having a representative from Pernambuco in the final of this edition of The Voice Brasil ended this Monday (20). Carlos Filho, a native of Serra Talhada, in the hinterland of Pernambuco, was disqualified in the semifinals of the program because of a flu. The announcement was given by the singer on his Instagram profile.

“I was informed by the direction that my flu test was positive and I am not following the competition. I leave my thanks and my feelings in front of everything”, published Carlos.

The singer did not appear in the semifinals this second due to a positive test result for flu. He was part of Lulu Santos’ team and stood out for his repertoire that escaped the ordinary and brought poetry.

Carlos left his law practice to dedicate himself to music and is currently part of the Recife group Estesia, which mixes the singer’s vocals with electronic music and plenty of lighting, with presentations that mix different sensory languages.

In Audições à Cegas, the first phase of the participants, he surprised the judges by singing “Enquanto Engoma a Calça”, a song released in 1979 by the singer Ednardo. “I turned around because I thought it was weird, in the best of senses. I think there’s so much going on there. Wow!”, Lulu Santos also said at the time. “Everything interests me in Carlos. The depth, the choices he makes. He is the face of the team,” the coach told Gshow.

In the Battles phase, he dueled with participant EuLá singing “Sorri, Sou Rei”, by Natiruts. In Batalhas dos Técnicos, he drove the web wild singing the classic “Baby”, by Caetano Veloso.

Last week, The Voice entered the stage of live shows and, once again, Carlos brought poetry with a performance of Ednardo’s “Misterious Peacock”. “His choice is always special, he knows what he wants to represent. What a beautiful thing!”, said Michel Teló.