PF concludes first investigation on Anvisa and says there was a crime of threat – 12/21/2021 – Panel

The Federal Police concluded that Douglas Bozza, from Paraná, committed the crime of threat by sending an email to five directors of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in which he stated that he would kill anyone who “attempted the life of his son” because of the obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19.

The inquiry opened in October and concluded last month.

At the time of the email, in October, Anvisa began to debate vaccination from the age of 5 onwards. Last week, after approving the use of Pfizer in children, the agency was again the target of attacks.

A new investigation was opened this Monday (20) after a new request from members of the agency.

“By identifying a threat to my son’s health and integrity in these experimental vaccines, whatever they are (sic), I am taking the difficult step of removing him from the school environment,” the message said.

“Making it very clear to those responsible from the top down: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety will be killed,” added Bozza in the email.

The PF delegate heard the five directors and they all said that the threat resulted in a situation of vulnerability. The author of the electronic messages, in turn, claimed that there would be proof “that vaccines are a threat to children” and that he wanted to do “a little bit of terrorism” with the technicians from Anvisa.

According to Bozza, the email was sent after he asked for documents from Anvisa and the Health Department of Paraná and was ignored.

“The deponent affirms that the possible threat/determination made by e-mail would be a way for both to begin to respect each other”, says the PF report to which the Panel had access.

At the conclusion of the case, the delegate said that “it was clear” that the email would be more than a threat and “caused considerable fear in the victims”.

“This threat becomes even more worrying for the victims, due to the current pandemic moment that the country is going through, allied to the political-ideological polarization that spreads in the field of science, turning simple factoids into absolute truths, to be defended with the own blood, if deemed necessary,” wrote the delegate.

The PF, however, as it is a crime with less offensive potential, did not indict Bozza. It will be up to the Federal Public Ministry to decide whether to denounce or enter into an agreement for criminal transaction. The penalty provided for in these cases is 1 to 6 months of imprisonment or a fine.