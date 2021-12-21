PF confirms crime, but does not indict the man who threatened Anvisa directors in an email | Politics

The Federal Police concluded that there was a crime of threat in emails sent to directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in November, by a man who says he is against the vaccination of children against Covid.

In the message, the man says that he intends to take his son out of school to prevent him from having to take an “experimental vaccine”, and that “whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: will be killed. This is not a threat. . It’s an establishment”.

The delegate responsible for the investigations says that, at the end of the testimonies, “it was clear that the ‘establishment’ […] it would be more than a threat, but a certainty that unjust and serious harm would occur.”

Despite this, the head of the inquiry decided not to ask for the indictment of the man under investigation because the threat is a crime of lesser offensive potential. The Penal Code provides only one to six months detention for those convicted of such conduct.

A normative instruction in effect since 2016 prohibits Federal Police delegates from indicting someone for crimes with less offensive potential.

The case was sent to the Federal Court of the Federal District and will be analyzed by the Public Ministry, which may:

to denounce the man to justice, even without the indictment requested by the PF;

propose a criminal settlement agreement, which may result in an alternative punishment to imprisonment (fine or rendering of services, for example);

ask for filing the case.

TV Globo learned that, last week, the Federal District Attorney’s Office denounced the man to the 15th Federal Court of Brasília for the crime of threat. With this, it will be up to the Court to assess whether there are elements that justify converting him into a defendant in order for him to respond to a criminal action.

New threats and new investigation

When the first threats were made and the first inquiry was opened, Anvisa had not even evaluated the possibility of using vaccines against Covid in the child population.

Last Thursday (16), the collegiate board of Anvisa approved the use of pediatric doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years. The Ministry of Health is still evaluating the issue and says it will announce a decision on January 5th.

Since the announcement, the board of Anvisa and other servers of the regulatory agency started to receive new threats. The Federal Police had already opened a second inquiry to investigate the continuity of the intimidating messages, and should include these new cases in the same investigation.

Hours after Anvisa’s announcement on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro used a live broadcast on social networks to demand, in an intimidating tone, the disclosure of the names of those responsible for releasing vaccines for children.

“I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president who reached this conclusion or it’s the technical staff, but, whatever it is, you have the right to know the names of the people who approved the vaccine here from the age of five to your son. (…) Now he works with the children. So the father is responsible. I have an 11-year-old daughter. I’m going to study with my wife what decision to take,” said Bolsonaro.

Anvisa’s civil servants association and the agency’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, repudiated the speeches in an intimidating tone. See details in the video below: