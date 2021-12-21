PF will investigate reports of threats to Anvisa servers – 12/20/2021 – Panel

The Federal Police will investigate reports of threats to ANVISA (National Health Surveillance Agency) servers.

The episodes are related to the approval of the application of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 for children from five years old.

The agency itself requested police protection and denounced the situation. The request was made by official letter this Sunday (19).

According to a statement from Anvisa, attacks on social networks have intensified in the last 24 hours.

“Anvisa informs that, in view of the threats of violence received and increasingly intensified in the last 24 hours, letters were issued this Sunday (12/19) reiterating the requests for police protection to members of the Agency. Such requests had already been made. last November when the Agency received the first threats,” the agency said.

In October, the PF had already opened an inquiry into such threats.

Anvisa has been under attack since the beginning of the pandemic because of measures taken to combat the virus. The pressure on the agency has the direct participation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

He said on Thursday (16) that he would disclose the names of technicians who participated in the approval of the vaccine for children.

In response to the president’s promise, the agency said on Friday (17) that it repudiated any kind of pressure.