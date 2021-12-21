PGR defends continuing inquiry against Bolsonaro for attacks on electoral system

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo spoke out against the request of the defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to shelve the investigation that investigates the possible dissemination of false news in lives in July and August. The placement was issued on December 13th.

“There are indications, therefore, that there may have been undue disclosure of false and/or low reliability information, as well as that some of those involved in the viability of the live that took place on 7.29.2021 were aware of the inaccuracy of the information provided”, he stated the assistant attorney. “Faced with this scenario, it is premature to close the investigations”, he added.

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur of the inquiry, which investigates possible attacks on the ballot boxes and on the electoral process by the president.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sees signs of a possible connection with the action of digital militia.

On July 29, the president said that “there is no way to prove that the elections were or were not rigged.”

A man accompanying Bolsonaro also showed what would be “evidence” of electoral fraud: a video of a ballot box simulator, which would repeat a pattern of vote diversion that would supposedly occur in the electronic ballot box; videos recorded in previous elections, in which voters claim to have seen distortions between the vote and the image displayed by the ballot box; and statistical hypotheses, which are supposedly indicative of fraud, facts that have never been proven.

On August 4, Minister Alexandre de Moraes accepted the request for an investigation against President Bolsonaro on account of the speeches in the live broadcast. The request was made by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), through a criminal report. The investigation is classified, and was included in the “Fake News” inquiry, also in the hands of Moraes.