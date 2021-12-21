PGR tells STF it is ‘premature’ to close Bolsonaro investigation for attack on electoral system | Politics

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out indications that the mechanism adopted in a “live” carried out by President Bolsonaro may have a connection with the performance of the digital militia investigated by the Supreme Court – this investigation affects pocketnaristas.

Last week, a Federal Police report stated that Bolsonaro had a “direct and relevant” role to generate misinformation about the electoral system (video below).

Bolsonaro promoted ‘disinformation’ about ballot boxes, says PF

In an opinion sent to the Supreme Court and signed by Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo, the PGR manifested itself against an appeal by the president’s defense to close the investigation.

“It is premature to close the investigations. The suspension of a criminal investigation before the conclusion of the investigations is an exceptional measure, only admitted when the unusual nature of the conduct, the incidence of the cause of extinguishing the punishment or the flagrant absence of evidence of authorship and materiality are evident in the plan”, wrote Lindôra Araújo .

According to the assistant attorney, “there are signs, therefore, that there may have been undue disclosure of false and/or unreliable information, as well as that some of those involved in enabling the ‘live’ that occurred on 7.29.2021 were aware the imprecision of the information provided”.

According to her, the “supposed disclosure of information with low reliability” was followed by the same mechanisms for propagating fake news on social networks used by the investigated groups” in the digital militia survey.

In August, the president called the press to the Palácio da Alvorada to say that he would present evidence of alleged failures in the electronic voting machines, but instead, he reported false news and videos that had already been denied.

According to PF delegate Denisse Ribeiro, Bolsonaro would have adhered “to a standard of action already employed by members of governments from other countries”.

“The presidential ‘live’ was carried out with the clear purpose of misinforming and leading portions of the population to error as to the fairness of the voting system, questioning the correctness of the acts of public agents involved in the electoral process (preparation, organization, election, counting and dissemination of the result), while, by promoting disinformation, it feeds theories that promote the strengthening of ties that unite followers of a certain so-called conservative ideology,” he wrote.

In August, Bolsonaro was included as investigated in the fake news survey. The poll will take into account the attacks, without evidence, made by the president to the electronic ballot boxes and to the country’s electoral system.

Even after he was elected, Bolsonaro has made repeated statements over the past three years calling into question the fairness of the electoral process – all without evidence of fraud or risks to next year’s elections.