PIS 2022: benefit starts to be paid in January; see who will be entitled

You probably already know that Brazilians will only start receiving the 2020 salary bonus in 2022. This is because, normally, the payment of the PIS/PASEP starts to be made in July. However, in 2021, it was postponed to minimize the impacts of the pandemic. But, enough of the roundabout, what is the PIS 2021 and PIS 2022 calendar and who is entitled?

Firstly, the 2020 PIS/PASEP payment, which should have started in July of this year, will start to be made from January 2022, as already mentioned here. In addition, PIS 2021 was also not paid in July, which was expected. Well, now what?

Basically, understand that the payment that must start in January refers to the year 2020. In addition, it will continue according to the month of the job’s anniversary. Thus, those who have a birthday in January receive in January, those who were born in February receive in February and so on until December.

And the PIS of 2021?

In general, the expectation is that the worker will receive double the PIS/PASEP next year. This is because the Resolution of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) indicates that the salary bonus will be paid from January to December. Therefore, the worker must receive the PIS/PASEP for the years 2020 and 2021 together from January 2022. However, this has not yet been defined by the Federal Government.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022?

Finally, the PIS is intended for employees of private companies and the PASEP for public employees. Soon, those who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days a year and who receive up to two minimum wages per month will receive this allowance. Currently, this amount is R$ 2,200.

Furthermore, anyone who has questions about PIS can contact Caixa Econômica Federal through the website, Caixa Trabalhador application or toll free (0800 726 0207). As for public servants, the channel for PASEP queries is through Banco do Brasil through the website, application or telephone (0800 729 0001).